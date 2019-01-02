×

A Salute to our Heroes

Over 250 veterans and their families participated in this first annual boat parade. Dozens of boats, of all sizes, formed the water brigade transporting veterans, first responders and their families and friends.Special guests from the Cajun Navy also attended. Their gratitude, shared at this Veterans Day event,was documented to create a patriotic and uplifting tribute to those who serve. It is fun and important for the entire family to watch, especially during the holiday season.