In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Venture Global Raises $10B, new polyethylene unit and more

Venture Global raises $10B for Calcasieu Pass LNG project in Louisiana

Venture Global LNG said its Calcasieu Pass project in Louisiana has secured more than $10 billion in binding commitments from a group of lenders including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

Refiner increases polyethylene production capacity in Beaumont

ExxonMobil started production on a new high-performance polyethylene line at its Beaumont, Texas polyethylene plant. The expansion increases plant production capacity by 65 percent or 650,000 tons per year, bringing site capacity to nearly 1.7 million tons per year.

Liquefaction project in Freeport reaches final commissioning stage

McDermott International, Inc. along with its partners, Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group, announced today that Train 1 of the Freeport LNG Liquefaction projecton Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas, has reached the final commissioning stage.

Williams begins service on deepwater Gulf gathering pipeline system

Williams announced today that it has acquired and placed into service the 16-inch Norphlet deepwater gathering pipeline system constructed by Shell Offshore Inc. (Shell), operator, and CNOOC Petroleum Offshore U.S.A. Inc. (CNOOC) extending 54 miles from the Shell-operated Appomattox Floating Production System in 7,400-feet of water to the Transco Main Pass 261A junction platform, located approximately 60 miles south of Mobile, Alabama. First gas delivery date occurred on June 22, 2019.