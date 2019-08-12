In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — INEOS Styrolution breaks ground on ESPN project; interviews and more

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

Phillips 66's Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts FCCU

Phillips 66 restarted the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 253,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery following...

INEOS Styrolution's ESPN Project breaks ground in Bayport, TX

BIC Magazine attended INEOS Styrolution's ESPN Project's groundbreaking in Bayport, Texas.

Embracing technology, diversity propels Chevron into the future

According to Mike Coyle, president of manufacturing for Chevron, Chevron's refining and manufacturing business has been on a journey for the past several years.

Pierre continues to lead BASF's Vidalia site as 'best in class'

BASF's Vidalia Site Manager Steven Pierre is honored to be at the helm of this Louisiana plant, which continues to be one of the most efficient producers of process catalysts.

The Talent Pipeline: Stephanie Cargile, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

BIC Magazine sat down with Cargile to discuss her job, education and more.