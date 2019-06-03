In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Pipeline extends into Texas, Exxon makes advancements and more...

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

ExxonMobil progresses growth plans and efforts to advance lower-emissions technologies

ExxonMobil is progressing growth plans to substantially increase earnings and cash flow potential while researching technology breakthroughs to reduce emissions, Chairman and CEO Darren Woods told shareholders during the company’s annual meeting.

Enterprise to extend ethylene pipeline network

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced it is extending its ethylene pipeline and logistics system further into South Texas, a leading growth area for new crackers and ethylene derivative plants.

Total to move ahead with using palm oil at biodiesel refinery

Total is set to start up a biodiesel refinery using palm oil whose planned launch last summer sparked opposition from farmers producing vegetable oil and from environmental activists.

EVENT: Industrial Procurement Forum