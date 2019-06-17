In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Cheniere builds 6th LNG export train, CP Chem wins safety awards...

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

ExxonMobil, SABIC to proceed with Gulf Coast growth ventures project

ExxonMobil and SABIC announced the decision to proceed with the construction of a chemical facility and a 1.8 million metric ton ethane steam cracker in San Patricio County, Texas, leading to thousands of high-paying jobs and billions in economic output.

Chevron Phillips Chemical receives 21 safety awards from Texas Chemical Council

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP received 21 safety awards during last night’s annual safety awards banquet in Galveston, Texas, which was sponsored by the Texas Chemical Council (TCC).

Cheniere to build Louisiana Sabine Pass 6 LNG export train

Cheniere also said it expects to make a positive final investment decision as early as 2020 to add additional capacity in a third stage at its Corpus Christi LNG export terminal in Texas.