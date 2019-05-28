In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Largest LNG deal, Shell advances Louisiana plant, dealing with heat stress

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

WoodMac: Saudi Aramco and Sempra Energy sign largest LNG deal for 6 years

Sempra Energy and Saudi Aramco today announced their respective subsidiaries, Sempra LNG and Aramco Services Company, have signed a heads of agreement (HOA), which anticipates the negotiation and finalisation of a definitive 20-year sale-and-purchase agreement covering 5 million metric tons each year from the Port Arthur LNG export project under development.

Shell advances plans for potential $1.2B Louisiana plant

The Geismar project would create 23 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000, plus benefits.

Defeating heat stress with moisture-wicking technology

Originally developed to help athletes achieve peak performance without weighing them down, moisture-wicking fabric is essential for workers who must perform in extreme temperatures. Much like athletes, lineman and oil and gas workers often face demanding conditions while performing crucial tasks, typically under the threat of personal safety.