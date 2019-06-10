In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — IVS Webinar, U.S. to invest over $200 billion, acquisitions and more

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

Total Safety announces the purchase of Airgas On-Site Safety Services

Sempra Energy and Saudi Aramco today announced their respective subsidiaries, Sempra LNG and Aramco Services Company, have signed a heads of agreement (HOA), which anticipates the negotiation and finalisation of a definitive 20-year sale-and-purchase agreement covering 5 million metric tons each year from the Port Arthur LNG export project under development.

Over $200B to be invested in U.S. petrochemicals industry

The U.S. petrochemicals industry is experiencing an investment renaissance, said Wood Mackenzie Chemicals Senior Vice President Steve Zinger at the AFPM 2019 International Petrochemical Conference held recently in San Antonio.

ILTA’s Kathryn Clay: Terminal operations are expanding tremendously

The International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) is the only trade association to advocate exclusively for the tanks and terminals industry. According to ILTA President Kathryn Clay, the association understands the unique challenges confronting terminal owners and operators and serves as a committed advocate and key resource for its members.

IVS to hold M&A webinar: ‘Let’s make a deal!'

IVS Investment Banking, a leading provider of merger and acquisition (M&A), recapitalization, management-led buyout, private placement and consulting services, will host a webinar Wednesday, June 26 titled “Let’s make a deal!”