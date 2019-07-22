In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko — Kinder Morgan moves ahead with pipeline connection to Houston

This weeks top news covered by BIC Alliance, President, Thomas Brinsko.

Read the full articles here:

Kinder Morgan moves ahead with pipeline connection to Houston

Kinder Morgan Inc will go ahead with a South Texas pipeline connection that would transport crude from Phillips 66’s 900,000 barrel-per-day.

Refinery expected to shut remaining units as crude dwindles

The Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery, the oldest and largest on the U.S. East Coast, is expected to shut its remaining units on Monday as the plant uses up the last of its crude supplies, sources said on Wednesday.

Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Performance Pipe division office in Plano earns VPP Star status

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP is proud to announce the Plano office of its Performance Pipe division has earned Star Site designationby the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).