In-the-know with Thomas Brinsko: Air Liquide to invest; Downstream growth initiatives in Louisiana

×

Thomas talks about the new investment from Air Liquide in Eastman Chemical along with the BIC Magazine conversation with Chevron's CEO Michael K. Wirth on how the industry will emerge from the global pandemic. Also featured is the latest report on current capital expansion projects in Louisiana.

Story links:

Air Liquide to invest $160M in Eastman Chemical

Chevron’s Wirth: Industry will emerge victorious after virus

Plant Managers: Projects still on hold, but ready to restart

Downstream growth initiatives in Louisiana

Total Safety webinar Nov. 4.