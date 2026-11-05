Yokogawa wins automation contracts for world’s largest liquefied hydrogen carrier

Yokogawa Corporation of America won orders from Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply integrated automation systems for a 40,000 cubic meter liquefied hydrogen carrier — the largest vessel of its type — as well as for two hydrogen-fueled vessels.

The contracts are part of Japan’s NEDO Green Innovation Fund hydrogen supply chain initiative.

Yokogawa’s systems will provide integrated monitoring and control of onboard equipment including emergency shutdown functions for handling liquefied hydrogen at extremely low temperatures. The automation platform is designed to manage the unique safety and operational requirements of cryogenic hydrogen systems aboard large-scale vessels, where precision and reliability are critical to safe operations.

For more information, visit yokogawa.com/us.