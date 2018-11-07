Wyatt wins Golden Triangle Business Roundtable safety award

At the 27th Annual Golden Triangle Business Roundtable safety awards banquet, Wyatt was the winner in the “Large Contractor” category for its safety performance at Motiva Enterprises’ Port Arthur, Texas, facility in 2017.

“Congratulations go out to our project teams for their leadership in establishing a culture by promoting safe work practices and to the employees who sustained superior performance at this location,” said Wyatt Director of Safety Danny Vara.

For more information, visit www. wyattfieldservice.com or call (281) 675-1300.