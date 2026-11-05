Workwear Outfitters ranks No. 10 on Counselor’s Top 40 Suppliers list

Workwear Outfitters ranked No. 10 on ASI’s Counselor Top 40 Suppliers list for 2026.

The annual ranking from the Advertising Specialty Institute identifies the highest-revenue suppliers in the promotional and branded products industry. Workwear Outfitters reported $180.4 million in 2025 revenue, a 1.3% year-over-year increase.

Vice president and general manager John Cruser credited the company’s strong in-stock availability and on-time delivery performance for sustaining growth despite economic headwinds including tariff pressures affecting apparel supply chains. Workwear Outfitters said 2026 priorities include adopting AI-driven tools and further streamlining its supply chain to improve speed and efficiency for customers.

For more information, visit workwearoutfitters.com.