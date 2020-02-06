Wood to deliver modifications for wind-powered North Sea platforms

Wood has been awarded a new contract by Equinor to deliver modifications to two offshore installations in the Norwegian North Sea.

Wood has been awarded a new contract by Equinor to deliver modifications to two offshore installations in the Norwegian North Sea to connect electric power from floating wind turbines that form part of the Hywind Tampen development.

Equinor's landmark project replaces energy generated by gas turbines with electricity from a floating wind park located between the Snorre and Gullfaks fields, reducing emissions by more than 200,000 metric tons per year.

As part of the three-year contract, Wood will provide the topside modifications necessary for the Snorre A and Gullfaks A platforms to integrate the Hywind floating wind park with existing systems powering the facilities.

