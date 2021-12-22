Wood strengthens nutritional food production with new US contract

Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has secured a contract with DSM Nutritional Products, Inc., an international health, nutrition, and biotech company, to perform site upgrades in Freeport, Texas. The Freeport facility produces carotenoids for the animal feed, food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

Wood has a global relationship with DSM and has supported previous projects for the company in other regions. This contract is the first operations scope of work, delivered by Wood, for DSM in the southern region of the United States.

Paul Leonard, Wood’s President for Operations in the Americas, commented: “This contract solidifies our position in the local market and provides us with an opportunity to leverage our proven capabilities in operations and maintenance within the food and beverage sector. As global populations rise, we need to think about how we grow, consume and provide food for a sustainable future. We are looking forward to working with DSM, a company with sustainability and a vision for better global nutrition at its heart, on this contract and future projects in Freeport.”

The contract scope encompasses several individual projects that are part of a larger site upgrade, including civil, structural, piping and electrical trades, as well as fiber optic work. Additionally, the contract will include the demolition of foundations, electrical equipment, conduits and wiring. The majority of these project activities will be self-performed and executed by the Wood team. The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.