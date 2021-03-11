Wood partners with Spirit Energy on solutions for Morecambe Bay gas fields

Wood has entered into a new agreement with Spirit Energy to partner on the delivery of late-life solutions for the Morecambe Bay gas fields, one of the U.K.'s largest gas accumulations.

The five-year consolidated services contract, valued at $130 million, will see Wood leverage its experience and capability in latelife asset optimization and management to extend field life, lower costs, and reduce latelife carbon intensity across the hub's offshore assets in the East Irish Sea and the Barrow onshore gas terminal on the northwest coast of England.

The contract will employ approximately 130 people across the offshore assets and onshore terminal and a small support team in Aberdeen.

