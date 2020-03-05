Wood cements position as strategic partner to Saudi Aramco

Wood has secured a two-year extension to its in-Kingdom and out-of-Kingdom contracts with Saudi Aramco's subsidiary, Aramco Overseas Co. BV, for its unconventional gas program, extending awards originally secured in 2014.

Wood's project execution teams will continue to work closely with Saudi Aramco to develop innovative engineering design and implementation strategies to deliver the program's primary objective to produce and deliver significant volumes of gas from shale and tight gas reservoirs.

"We are delighted to continue our role as the main engineering services provider on this program," said Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood's Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. "Saudi Aramco is a strategically important customer in the region, and we look forward to continuing our close partnership with them and furthering our commitment to building capability in-Kingdom."

