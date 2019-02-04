WJTA revises 'Use of Industrial Vacuum Equipment' manual

The WaterJet Technology Association's (WJTA's) third edition of "Recommended Practices for the Use of Industrial Vacuum Equipment" is now available. The recommended practices include information for liquid vacuum trucks, liquid ring trucks, sewer-cleaner combo machines, hydro or pneumatic excavators, and air movers.

The updated manual includes a new section on pneumatic/air excavation and extensive best-practice procedures for loading and off-loading flammables and combustibles. Grounding and bonding practices have also been significantly updated with more detailed recommendations.

Other updates include requirements for PPE, loading oxidizers, hydro-excavation wands, trench safety, safety with emissions control devices, barricading and vacuum hose routing, and cargo temperature hazards.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.