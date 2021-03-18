W.C. Rouse & Son joins Nationwide Boiler Inc.

Nationwide Boiler Inc. announced today that W.C. Rouse & Son has joined the Nationwide network of representatives. Covering the territory of North and South Carolina, W.C. Rouse now has exclusive access to Nationwide Boiler’s extensive product line consisting of mobile rental boilers and related equipment, as well as new and used stock boilers for sale. This strategic alignment will benefit both parties as they work together to supply temporary and permanent boiler room equipment to customers throughout North and South Carolina. Both companies are also Superior Boiler representatives, actively selling equipment and supporting customers in their respective territories.

“On behalf of Nationwide Boiler, I am pleased to introduce W.C. Rouse & Son as our exclusive representative for the Carolinas. We look forward to developing a long and mutually beneficial relationship between our companies and providing trusted, timely solutions to those in need,” stated Jim Lieskovan, Nationwide Boiler’s Director of Sales.

President of W.C. Rouse & Son, Jeff Lawley, commented, “W.C. Rouse & Son is excited to partner with Nationwide Boiler, as both companies have similar, long, and rich histories of providing excellent customer service. Together, we will be even better able to help our customers meet their unique challenges, today and into the future.”

W.C. Rouse and Son was founded in 1946 to provide local school systems with firebox boilers for their steam heating needs. Since then, they have expanded and now service the

emerging high-tech and pharmaceutical markets that have become prominent in the Carolinas. In addition to the supply of high-quality boiler room equipment, W.C. Rouse offers a variety of services including emergency service work, preventative maintenance, boiler inspections, boiler plant and efficiency upgrades, boiler repair, and parts. For more information, visit www.wcrouse.com.

With headquarters in Fremont, CA, Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler systems to customers worldwide since 1967. Maintaining a fleet of over 100 rental boilers and related equipment, the company has built a strong reputation supplying reliable rental systems including mobile boiler rooms, trailer-mounted firetube and watertube boilers, mobile feedwater vans, and more for short-term, seasonal, emergency use, or for sale and turnkey plant projects. Nationwide Boiler is a leading supplier of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for 2½ ppm NOx on package boilers and other fired equipment applications, and they own and operate a UL-certified panel fabrication facility, Pacific Combustion Engineering, in Washougal, WA. For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.