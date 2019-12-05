VLS Recovery Services achieves zero landfill

Each year, VLS Recovery Services converts roughly 80,000 tons of material as waste-to-energy or Alternative Engineered Fuel (AEF). That's why, when AHT Cooling Systems Inc. set out to achieve 100-percent landfill- free recycler of waste by the end of 2019, it chose to partner with VLS.

Months ahead of schedule, AHT was able to achieve its goal when material was delivered to the VLS facility and converted to AEF, resulting in the issuance of a "Certificate of Recycling" to AHT.

"We are very proud of this achievement and the hard work by all AHT employees to make this a success, and we look forward to the partnership with VLS as we continue to minimize our environmental impact," said Tim Miller, supply chain leader of AHT.

