United Rentals releases corporate responsibility report

United Rentals Inc. has released its Corporate Responsibility Report for 2017. The report documents the company's progress related to social responsibility, diversity, ethics, occupational health and safety, environmental stewardship and corporate governance.

United Rentals Inc. has released its Corporate Responsibility Report for 2017.

Organized around United Rentals' eight core values, the report contains information of interest to the company's customers, investors, employees and business partners. The data is presented in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative G4 Guidelines.

For more information, visit www.unitedrentals.com or call (203) 618- 7122.