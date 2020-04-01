Tyndale contributes to multiple charitable organizations

Tyndale has made significant contributions to several organizations that help the less fortunate – charities near and dear to its members' hearts:

Tyndale members volunteered at their local Ronald McDonald Houses. Tyndale's Proud to Help Committee organized "guest chef night," where Tyndale members could volunteer as guest chefs and craft home-cooked meals over three nights for local families.

Tyndale members also participated in the Doylestown, Pennsylvania, ALS Walk/ Run organized by the Philadelphia Chapter of ALS Association. Combined with a raffle, the ALS Walk generated more than $3,000 in donations.

The Proud to Help Committee also chose to support Tabor Home Children's Services, a private nonprofit child welfare agency serving children, youth, young adults and families.

