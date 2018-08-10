Turner makes largest donation to date to Baton Rouge Food Bank

Turner Industries recently brought two tractor-trailers filled with food to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. This food donation was Turner's largest to date.

This year's donation, estimated at 70,000 pounds of food, marked the sixth annual food drive by Turner. Over the past five years, Turner has donated over 138,000 pounds of food, providing 115,000 meals to those in need locally. Turner initiated a food drive competition between employees at different jobsites in an effort to get an early jump on restocking the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank shelves.

For more information, visit www. turner-industries.com or call (225) 922-5050.