Turner Industries named to "Friends Circle" for hospital donation

Turner Industries was recognized as a 2023 honoree by Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The recognition honors local donors who have given at a specific level in support of the hospital and the children receiving treatment. Turner was added to the hospital’s "Friends Circle" donor wall as part of its efforts.

For more information, visit turner-industries.com.

