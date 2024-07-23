Turner Industries named to "Friends Circle" for hospital donation

Turner Industries was recognized as a 2023 honoree by Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Expand From left are Turner Scaffolding, Insulation, Painting and Abatement Regional Manager Jim Martinez, Driscoll Children’s Hospital Board of Directors Chairman Robert E. Parker and Turner VP David Arreola.

The recognition honors local donors who have given at a specific level in support of the hospital and the children receiving treatment. Turner was added to the hospital’s "Friends Circle" donor wall as part of its efforts.

