Turner Industries celebrates opening of new admin building

Turner Industries recently completed the construction of a new 4,200-square-foot office at its modular fabrication yard in Port Allen, Louisiana. The new office will serve as the administrative headquarters as well as the modular yard staff 's office and meeting hub. The building will also house workspaces for clients overseeing their modular projects.

The module fabrication yard sits on 35 acres, with access to the Mississippi River and major roadways. The facility has the capability to fabricate pipe rack, process and subsea modules, ranging in size from small process skids to large pipe rack and process modules.

For more information, visit www. turner-industries.com or call (225) 922-5050.