Tube Tech International MD finalist in 2019 Executive of the Year Award

Jon Camp, managing director of Tube Tech International, is named as a finalist for the 2019 Hydrocarbon Processing Executive of the Year award. The awards ceremony is due to take place on Sept. 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Camp joined TTIL in 2017 and has since taken the company from strength-to-strength. In the past two years, Jon has introduced a comprehensive marketing and communications plan, a dedicated HR team, focussed on creating a positive company culture and has built strategic alliances with key global industry partners. Jon’s transformational work at the helm has paid dividends, with TTIL announcing the busiest year in its 30-year trading history in 2018.

Jon Camp, Managing Director at Tube Tech International Ltd.

“Hydrocarbon Processing received numerous nominations for Executive of the Year and Jon Camp was among one of the highest-rated by our esteem advisory board,” Lee Nichols, Editor/Association Publisher, Hydrocarbon Processing and Gas Processing & LNG publications, said. “His innovative, effective and tireless work effort with Tube Tech International is a direct reflection on why he has been named a finalist for this prestigious award.”

As well as transforming company processes and commercial activities, Camp has also overseen two successful bids in EU Horizon 2020 funding, the biggest European Union research and innovation program to date. The funding is currently being invested in the research and development of ground-breaking technology for the petrochemical industry.

“I am humbled to be named as one of three finalists for this award,” Camp said. “It has been an exciting journey since I joined the company, and I never anticipated the level of success that we are currently enjoying. This is undoubtedly a result of our hard-working and passionate team at Tube Tech; all credit must go to them. I am looking forward to the ceremony in September, it would be the icing on the cake to bring home the award. I want to do it for everyone associated with our company; they truly deserve it.”

Founded in the U.K. in 1988, Tube Tech International is a global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services. With bases in Essex in the UK and Houston, Texas in the U.S.A, the company celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2018.

For more information about TTIL, visit: www.tubetech.com