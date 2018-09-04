Tube Tech has busiest month in 20-year history

Tube Tech International celebrates busiest month and receives EU funding

May 2018 was the busiest month of trading in Tube Tech International's 20-year history. The increase in demand has led to Tube Tech opening a dedicated base of operations in Houston and establishing a series of strategic global alliances with partners including Manoir Industries, ParFab and Jetstream of Houston.

Tube Tech's R&D arm has also received Horizon 2020 SME Instruments funding to develop the next generation of its patented Shell Side Jet™ solution, which will deliver the first-ever technology guaranteed to remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers.

For more information, visit www.tubetech.com or call (832) 286-1322