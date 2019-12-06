Tube Tech gains Cyber Essentials Accreditation

Tube Tech International has gained Cyber Essentials Accreditation. Cyber Essentials is a simple but effective government-backed program that helps protect organizations of all sizes from a range of common cyberattacks.

Gaining accreditation demonstrates Tube Tech's commitment to confidentiality and protecting both staff and client data. The award is given once the governing body is assured IT systems are performing to a given security standard, and there are several benefits. For example, it also allows Tube Tech to bid for government contracts, and clients have peace of mind knowing their data is secure.

"It only takes one small mistake to cause havoc, no matter how strong our IT defense," IT Manager Richard Hayward said. "I'd like to thank our team for remaining diligent online and ensuring that our systems remain as secure as possible."

For more information, visit www.tubetech.com or call (832) 286-1322.