DEER PARK, Texas -- For decades, the skilled professionals who have performed work on process

Tower Force unveils 'Tex the Tower Rat'

columns and vessels in refining and petrochemical facilities have been referred to as "tower rats" or "tray rats." The reason for this is the small areas in between the trays require someone small and flexible to fit in them. When Tower Force was looking to create a mascot to include in its sales messages and advertising, it was only fitting for it to be "Tex the Tower Rat." Tex the Tower Rat represents these industry professionals, and he might even show up on your jobsite one day.

