Total Safety named one of America's safest companies

Total Safety has been named one of America's Safest Companies for 2018 by EHS Today. This is the second consecutive time Total Safety has received this accolade.

Total Safety was acknowledged for its transformational HSE leadership, practices and results across the entirety of its business. The company's year-to-date total recordable incident rate is more than 90-percent below the industry average, and 99 percent of Total Safety locations have not had a significant HSE incident in 2017 or 2018. The company has also earned 16 new OSHA VPP Star sites since 2015, bringing its total number of OSHA VPP Star sites to 27.

