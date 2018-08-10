Total Safety earns 2018 GoalZERO Award

Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, recently honored Total Safety with the 2018 GoalZERO Award at LyondellBasell's Contractor CEO Safety Conference.

× Expand Total Safety received the 2018 GoalZERO Award at LyondellBasell's Contractor CEO Safety Conference.

Total Safety earned the award for outstanding compliance, safety and accountability (CSA) scores. A culture of taking responsibility for creating and maintaining an incident-free workplace is a core component of LyondellBasell's GoalZERO program. Total Safety exceeds excellence standards and was recognized for one year accident-free at eight LyondellBasell sites across the globe.

