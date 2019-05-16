Timec receives coveted safety award

LyondellBasell recently awarded Timec its 2018 Goal ZERO Bright Star Award for completing the 2018 calendar year with zero recordable injuries at all of its jobsites. Timec was one of 25 contractors that received this safety award.

Timec employees worked jobs across three LyondellBasell Texas facilities in 2018, including La Porte, Bayport and Chocolate Bayou, and recently completed a plantwide turnaround as general contractor at Matagorda in February.

For more information, visit www.timec.com or call (800) 303-0050.