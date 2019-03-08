Thompson Industrial Services opens new location in Macon, Georgia

Thompson Industrial Services (TIS) has opened a new office in Macon, Georgia. This is Thompson's 21st service location providing a vast range of industrial cleaning and specialty services to major industrial plants and mills.

"Our localized presence in Macon will give TIS an increased ability to safely support our customers, day or night," said TIS CEO Josh Chambers.

The full-service location at 4308 Interstate Drive will improve the safety and productivity of outage and on-site daily work in hydroblasting, chemical cleaning, high-volume hydroblasting, industrial vacuuming and other specialty services for Georgia plants, mills and other facilities. TIS is already providing 100-percent automation to customers in Savannah, and this new location is ideally positioned to greater assist facilities. Like all TIS locations, this office will serve the area 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For more information, visit www.thompsonindustrialservices.com or call (803) 773-8005.