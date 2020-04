The Wheelhouse will host its 32nd annual golf tournament at The Battleground Golf Course in Deer Park, Texas, on Friday, May 1.

Proceeds will go to The Wheelhouse, which provides men with a place to live while they recover from addiction and also receive the help and support they need to rebuild their lives. The 32nd annual golf tournament will be held in memory of Ralph Russo.

For more information or to register, visit www.TheWheelhouse.org/golf or call (713) 922-4914.