The Blade names Middough a winner of Toledo Top Workplaces

Middough Inc.'s Toledo office has been awarded a 2019 Top Workplaces honor by The Toledo Blade newspaper. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

× Expand From left, Brandon Lenhart, Daniel Lowry and Jeffrey Walton show off Middough Inc.'s Top Workplaces award by The Toledo Blade Newspaper.

"This award would not be possible without the outstanding team we have assembled in our Toledo office," said Daniel Lowry, senior vice president and general manager. "They are committed to our mission, to providing outstanding service to our clients, as well as to each other. I am thrilled to be able to work with such an outstanding group of people that strive to improve their performance on a daily basis."

