Terydon selected as Safety Innovation Award finalist

Terydon Inc. was selected as a finalist for the Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation Safety Innovation Award of 2019. Highlighting companies from various industries, the Ohio Safety and Congress Expo allows finalists to share their techniques and equipment that may help other companies expand their safety practices.

Terydon, the sole industrial cleaning finalist, showcased its patented Universal Control via touch-screen tablet, the Lunchbox. The Lunchbox allows operators to remain 30 feet from the active tool, protected from high-pressure water and hazardous biproduct exposure. With Android operating system and Bluetooth connection as the platforms of control, cable connections are eliminated and likewise the risk of slips, trips and falls.

For more information, visit www.terydon.com or call (330) 879-2448.