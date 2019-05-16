Terydon equips Lunch Box with Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2

Terydon Inc. recently equipped its award-winning Lunch Box Wireless Control with the newly

Terydon Inc.'s Lunch Box Wireless Control is now equipped with Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2.

released Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 ruggedized touch-screen tablet, providing enhancements at every feature. The Active2 boasts an 8-inch screen, expanding the surface area for accessibility without making the tablet too bulky for single-hand security. Its MILSTD- 810G Certification exceeds the U.S. Military Drop Test, and its IP68 Certification ensures performance in continuous water immersion as well as direct contact to dust, dirt, sand and other debris. With operating temperatures ranging from -40 Fahrenheit to 176 Fahrenheit, the tablet is capable of performing any task in the climate extremes of the most severe waterblasting environments.

For more information, contact product support at sales@terydon.com.