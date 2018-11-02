TEEX to provide training for US&R

The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) has been selected by FEMA to develop and deliver curriculum for Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) training and exercises for 5,800 members of the National US&R Response System.

TEEX will design and facilitate exercises for the 28 FEMA-sanctioned teams and maintain the US&R Emergency Support Function 9 (ESF-9) Training Portal. Training and exercises will be held at various locations across the U.S., including a premier property known as Disaster City® in College Station, Texas. It is a 52-acre complex that features full-scale, collapsible structures designed to simulate various levels of disaster and wreckage that can be customized for the specific training needs of any group.

For more information, visit www. teex.org or call (979) 458-6805.