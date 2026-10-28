TEADIT to break ground on 80,000-square-foot facility expansion

TEADIT® will break ground on December 2, 2026, on an 80,000-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing facility in Pasadena, Texas.

The expansion represents a significant investment in the company's future, strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, supporting continued growth, and reinforcing its commitment to providing customers with industry-leading sealing solutions and exceptional service.

The expansion reflects a clear priority: building the capacity to support continued growth while preserving the product quality, technical support, and responsive service customers expect from TEADIT®. The additional manufacturing space will support TEADIT®’s commitment to being a customer-focused organization that is easy to do business with, helping customers access the sealing solutions and expertise they need to keep critical operations running reliably.

“Our growth is built on the relationships we have with our customers and the people who support them. Being easy to do business with is a competitive advantage, and this expansion will help us deliver on that promise. We are investing in the manufacturing capacity and resources our sales organization needs to respond quickly, support our customers’ growth, and earn their business every day. We are proud to make that investment here in the Houston port region,” said Robbie Riggs, President and CEO of TEADIT® North America.

Reliable sealing is essential to the industry that TEADIT® serves. Gaskets and packing help contain process fluids, protect personnel, reduce fugitive emissions, and prevent disruptions in demanding industrial environments. Strengthening the manufacturing capabilities behind these components supports the operational reliability on which industrial investment and economic activity depend.

The project also carries benefits for Pasadena and neighboring communities. As the expanded facility develops, it is expected to create additional employment opportunities for area residents while strengthening the region’s established manufacturing base. For local and state leaders, the investment connects several shared priorities: economic opportunity, a capable industrial workforce, resilient supply chains, and the continued competitiveness of Texas manufacturing.

“This expansion reinforces TEADIT’s commitment to ‘seal for a safer and greener tomorrow.’ The additional space will support the company’s ability to provide sealing technologies that help customers address leakage, equipment integrity, and environmental performance while maintaining high service standards,” said Chris Day, COO of TEADIT® Global.

The December 2 groundbreaking will mark the next chapter in TEADIT®’s presence in Pasadena and its investment in the people, capabilities, and customer relationships that support long-term growth. As Texas industry evolves, the company is expanding its ability to serve as a dependable partner to the businesses and communities that rely on safe, efficient operations.