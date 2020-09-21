TCC President's message: Please vote

One of the most important rights and privileges that we have as U.S. Citizens is the right to vote and elect the leaders who shape our laws at the local, state, and federal level.

Regardless of which candidates or party you support, we encourage TCC and ACIT members to exercise your right to vote in the upcoming general election. The last day to register to vote is Monday, October 5th, and the General Election is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Now that the national conventions are complete and the parties have nominated their candidates for president and vice president, we traditionally mark Labor Day weekend as the beginning of the General Election season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered an extra week of no-excuse early voting. Over the past decade, early voting has outpaced those who vote on Election Day.T

Important Dates and Deadlines

Last Day to Register to Vote - Monday, October 5th

to Vote - Monday, Early Voting Period - Tuesday, October 13th through Friday, October 30th

(check your county for locations, dates and times)

Election Day - Tuesday, November 3rd (polls open 7am to 7pm)

(check your county for locations)

Vote by Mail

Under Texas law, only certain people are eligible to vote by mail, including:

- Voters 65-years-old or older

- Disabled Voters

- Voters who will be out of the country on Election Day and during early voting period

- Voters confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that “lack of immunity” to the COVID-19 coronavirus is not a disability under state law that would qualify someone for a mail-in ballot.

Straight Ticket Voting

It is important to know that Texas has eliminated straight-ticket voting - the option for voters to check one box to cast a ballot for every candidate from a single political party. Straight ticket voting accounted for nearly 64 percent of total votes cast in the last presidential election in 2016. Before voting, please get educated on all the races on the ballot and look to your professional organizations and civic groups for candidate information.

