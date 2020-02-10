Superheat celebrates successful emergency line thaw services

Superheat recently completed emergency line thaw services, and for a job well done, employees celebrated with lunch. From left are Alberto Espinosa, Jeff Ciotta, Joey MacArthur, Cam Cepek, Craig Topping, Jorge Gudino, Enrique Morales, Rene Miranda, Luis Gudino and Luis Gudino Jr.

Superheat recently provided emergency line thaw services to a prominent El Segundo, California, refinery. Using over 100 Superheat SmartPointTM consoles, technicians worked efficiently and safely to prepare and wrap the required components for the client. As a "thank you" to Superheat's hard-working technicians, fellow contractors and client representatives, the company decided to host a lunch in celebration of a job well done.

Superheat employees Rene Miranda and Luis Gudino (with the help of his son, Luis Gudino Jr., and wife, Patricia) cooked tamales de carnitas and tacos de carnitas for approximately 300 people. Superheat would also like to send a special "thank you" to Jorge Gudino for helping organize and procure everything needed for the meal.

For more information, visit www.superheat.com or call (888) 508-3226.