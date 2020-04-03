Superheat celebrates 20th anniversary

Superheat is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the company wishes to express its sincerest appreciation to employees, partners and clients for their loyal support. Superheat attributes its lineage to the resilient efforts of the founding partners and all the dedicated individuals who understand the company vision.

"Our vision at Superheat is to remain the industry's leading on-site heat treatment service provider," said CEO Norm MacArthur and President Miles Brown Sr. in a joint statement. "We strive to achieve our goal by committing to our company values and continuing to expand our quality-driven research and development commitments."

Superheat's patented business model is centralized within its SmartCenterâ¢, which provides engineering, remote heat-cycle monitoring and quality management to field staff.

For more information, visit www.superheat.com or call (888) 508-3226.