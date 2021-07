Super Products has moved its online presence to a new address: www.superproducts.com.

While there are no major changes to the website's layout or content, this change will make it easier for partners and customers to find the company online. The new domain also means that employees' email addresses are changing to the format @superproducts.com.

For more information, visit www.superproducts.com or call (800) 837-9711.