Sunbelt Rentals partners with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Sunbelt Rentals recently participated in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which began airing in February on HGTV. The show pairs build-and-design experts to complete extreme, custom home renovations for deserving families who give back to their communities.

credit: Casey Durkin

"Each time our crew arrived at a build location, we saw dozens of beautiful green machines. We knew that scores of people had worked long and hard to get everything ready for each of our 10 extreme builds," said Brady Connell, executive producer for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. "Sunbelt provided absolutely everything that was needed, as well as expertise throughout the process. Without Sunbelt's exceptional support, there is absolutely no way we could have accomplished our extreme goal of 10 homes in 10 weeks."

Sunbelt Rentals provided an array of equipment for this season's builds, including forklifts, light towers, manlifts, concrete equipment, skid steers and more.

