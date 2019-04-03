Sunbelt Rentals expands support of Gary Sinise Foundation

Sunbelt Rentals has donated $1 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation's Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program, which provides 100-percent mortgage-free, specially adapted custom smart homes for America's severely wounded heroes.

Sunbelt Rentals team members joined R.I.S.E. home recipient U.S. Army Sgt.1st Class Caleb Brewer and his wife, Ashley, at their Gary Sinise Foundation home dedication in Tucson, Arizona.

To garner support for the R.I.S.E. program, Sunbelt Rentals began sponsoring a series of fundraising campaigns and community outreach efforts. The company was on hand at the 2019 Barrett Jackson auction in Phoenix, where a custom jeep was auctioned off to raise $300,000 for the foundation. Following the auction, the Sunbelt Rentals team presented Gary Sinise with a $1 million check, representing Sunbelt Rentals' collective efforts to support R.I.S.E. over the past year.

For more information, visit www.sunbeltrentals.com or call (803) 578-9406.