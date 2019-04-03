Sunbelt Rentals expands support of Gary Sinise Foundation

Sunbelt Rentals has donated $1 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation's Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program, which provides 100-percent mortgage-free, specially adapted custom smart homes for America's severely wounded heroes.

To garner support for the R.I.S.E. program, Sunbelt Rentals began sponsoring a series of fundraising campaigns and community outreach efforts. The company was on hand at the 2019 Barrett Jackson auction in Phoenix, where a custom jeep was auctioned off to raise $300,000 for the foundation. Following the auction, the Sunbelt Rentals team presented Gary Sinise with a $1 million check, representing Sunbelt Rentals' collective efforts to support R.I.S.E. over the past year.

For more information, visit www.sunbeltrentals.com or call (803) 578-9406.

