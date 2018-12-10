Sun Coast recognized among Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

Sun Coast Resources Inc. has been recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, an awards program presented by Springbuk. The winning organizations were honored for their commitment to employee health and exceptional corporate wellness programming. More than 1,000 of America’s top wellness programs were evaluated for this award across the nation.

Sun Coast offers a number of wellness programs and incentives to help employees be healthy, from a state-of-the-art gym with fitness coaches to initiatives such as Clean Eating Challenge, the 150-mile Walking Challenge, flu shots and participation in the American Heart Walk.

For more information, visit www. suncoastresources.com or call (713) 844-9600.