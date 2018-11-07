Sun Coast earns ‘Gold Level’ in Workplace Health Achievement Index

The American Heart Association (AHA) has recognized Sun Coast Resources Inc. as one of the top companies in the U.S. taking important steps to build a culture of health in the workplace. The AHA has acknowledged Sun Coast as a “Gold Level” in its 2018 Workplace Health Achievement Index for the worksite size category of 750-4,999 employees. The Gold Level distinguishes Sun Coast as a company dedicated to building healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke by applying evidence-based approaches to improve employees’ overall health.

