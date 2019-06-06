Sun Coast celebrates 34 years, wins top workplace award

This past April marked Sun Coast's 34th anniversary. Since 1985, Sun Coast has been driven by challenges. Ever perfecting and further refining its approach to providing value to customers, Sun Coast has grown into a major player in supplying high-quality fuels, lubricants, chemicals, tanks, transport services and operational solutions to thousands of commercial enterprises, retail enterprises and government agencies.

Sun Coast was also recently named a winner of Houston's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For. The company is honored to be recognized with such a prestigious award that highlights its impressive culture as a leader in the wholesale petroleum marketing industry and one of the fastest-growing energy companies in the country.

For more information, visit www.suncoastresources.com or call (800) 677-FUEL [3835].