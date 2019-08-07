Stork joins Economic Alliance Houston Port Region

Stork, A Fluor Company, recently became a member of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region. Created in 1985, the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region provides professional economic development services for the businesses and communities surrounding the 25-mile Houston Ship Channel. Since 2008, the Economic Alliance has supported over 61 successful projects that have helped create 2,894 new jobs and over $10.1 billion of capital investment in the Houston Port Region. The alliance salutes Stork for joining its efforts to market and grow a vibrant regional economy.

For more information, visit www.stork.com or call (832) 781-5700.