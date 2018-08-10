Stork awarded BYK's GARAMITE additives expansion project

Stork, part of Fluor Corp.'s Diversified Services segment, has been awarded a construction contract by BYK USA Inc. for its new GARAMITE additives process unit at its manufacturing plant in Gonzales, Texas.

"The new contract from BYK expands Stork's services at the Gonzales site, where we are already providing engineering support for an existing process unit and a new wastewater treatment plant," said Taco de Haan, Stork's president.

"During the bid process, Stork developed the perfect fit for our project requirements and challenges by offering concrete solutions to optimize the project needs," said Arturo Nodal, BYK project manager and project engineer. "I am impressed with Stork's remarkable perseverance and effectiveness to earn our business and to be part of BYK's future endeavors."

× Expand BYK and Stork representatives gather together at the groundbreaking ceremony for BYK's GARAMITE project in Gonzales, Texas.

