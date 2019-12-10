Stork, A Fluor Company, appoints Red-D-Arc new North America distributor

Stork, A Fluor Company, has appointed Red-D-Arc Inc. as its exclusive North America sales and rental distributor for Stork heat treatment products. A six-month pilot run in the Southeast U.S. will kick this off. Red-DArc will leverage its target markets - oil and gas, power, refining, chemicals and steel - to provide industrial customers with easy access to Stork's innovative heat treatment thermal technology, which has benefited clients all over the world.

Red-D-Arc's sales and technical departments will undergo training on Stork's heat treatment products in order to deliver the best customer service. Red-D-Arc's welding specialists know the importance of the heat treatment process and will be equipped to deliver expert advice.

Starting the first quarter of 2020, Red-D-Arc will have Stork's equipment available to rent, purchase and lease.

For more information, visit www.stork.com or call (832) 781-5700.